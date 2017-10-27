Tech revolution to revamp car financing

It's not just the cars and factories that are becoming smart, but also the lending practices. By Megan Lampinen

Ford’s transition from straightforward car manufacturing to the wider provision of smart, low-emission and automated mobility impacts all aspects of the business. In the new ‘Ford 2.0’, even the financial services receive an updated role.

Ford Credit has been performing well – stronger than the automotive business in many aspects. In the latest quarter its earnings rose 6% year-on-year to US$600m, prompting Ford to lift its full-year guidance of profit before tax to more than US$2bn. Like the automotive business, the OEM sees plenty of emerging opportunities to better position the financial operations for a smart new future….