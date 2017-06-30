Takata’s airbag fails for the final time

In November 2008, Honda recalled 4,000 Accords and Civics, citing problems with Takata inflators which could rupture when called into action, sending metal fragments into the passenger compartment.
More than eight years later, the former market leader has crumbled, with several million cars having been recalled worldwide to have faulty inflators replaced, at a cost of more than US$24bn. The final bill will be even higher…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing