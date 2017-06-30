Takata’s airbag fails for the final time

The former airbag market leader has crumbled. Ian Henry considers the company’s “remarkable fall from grace”

In November 2008, Honda recalled 4,000 Accords and Civics, citing problems with Takata inflators which could rupture when called into action, sending metal fragments into the passenger compartment.

More than eight years later, the former market leader has crumbled, with several million cars having been recalled worldwide to have faulty inflators replaced, at a cost of more than US$24bn. The final bill will be even higher…