Tailored carbon fibre placement to bring serious cost efficiency gains

By applying carbon fibres only where necessary, waste material can be reduced to just 3% or less, learns Freddie Holmes

A new approach to the production of carbon composites claims to have exceeded the limitations of conventional manufacturing techniques, with significant improvements to overall cost efficiency and design flexibility.

Tailored Fibre Placement (TFP), a manufacturing technique used in the embroidery industry, arranges bundles of carbon fibres exactly where they are required in order to achieve optimal structural performance, but with minimal waste….