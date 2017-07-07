Sustainability and safety ‘must complement city mobility choices’

Future transport solutions designed specifically for urban environments should be both safe and eco-friendly, writes Michael Nash

Depicting ways in which people will move across cities in the future is an important preoccupation for the automotive industry. Automotive futurists, regulators and city planners are eager to show off their latest forward-looking city mobility concepts while suppliers consistently roll out new solutions and innovations. Interested parties frequently team up with service providers like Lyft and Uber, or create their own services, in the hope of transforming city transport….