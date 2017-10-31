Supply chain disruption prompts fast-track tech package from GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries speaks to Megan Lampinen about the need for new automotive technologies that can enable everything from navigation to sensor systems

Semiconductor suppliers face a potential windfall from the rise of connected and highly automated cars. Vehicles are increasingly incorporating systems that bring together data from numerous sensors with high-performance processors for making control decisions. Behind all this functionality lie semiconductors.

Semiconductor manufacturing services company GlobalFoundries (GF) anticipates semiconductor content in vehicles will rise by 50% over the next five or six years “It is going to be a very exciting area,” commented Gregg Bartlett, Senior Vice President of GF’s CMOS (complementary metal-oxide semiconductor) Business Unit. “We pay very careful attention to the trends from every aspect of the vehicle, from internal lighting and electrification of the powertrain to all of the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to make sure that we have the right silicon technology in place and the right design IP.”…