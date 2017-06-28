Suppliers target 2020 for composites in mass-market models

Michael Nash gains insight into the potential use of composites in vehicle manufacturing

Although it is becoming harder to identify ways of doing so, shedding weight from vehicles remains an integral part of OEM strategies. The tussle between steel and aluminium suppliers is in full flight, as each is eager to stress the weight reduction qualities and other benefits of their materials. Several OEMs are flitting between both the materials, and while steel remains dominant, the material mix for future models is unclear.

As the debate between steel and aluminium rages, another material is sneaking its way into vehicle design. Carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP), a composite material that boasts a high strength-to-weight ratio, could soon become viable for use in the construction of certain mass-market vehicle components….