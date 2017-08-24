Interview: Alan Lee, Assistant President and CTO, BWI Group

BWI group’s biggest market is China, where demand for new braking and ADAS technologies is high – and so is price-pressure. By Xavier Boucherat

BeijingWest Industries Group (BWI) acquired Delphi’s suspension and brake business in November 2009, and with it, almost 80 years of experience in designing and manufacturing brakes. Founded in the early 20th century, the Dayton Engineering Laboratory Company (Delco) would go on to become Delphi Chassis before acquisition, and entered the braking segment in the 1930s with its own drum brakes.

Currently, the company’s braking business focuses primarily on China, where it supplies electronic stability control (ESC) programmes, anti-lock brake systems (ABS), …