Could the SuperTurbo rescue truck OEMs from emissions challenges?

OEMs may need to consider diverging from traditional forced induction systems in future, learns Freddie Holmes

Under the next phase of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) standards, heavy truck manufacturers may need to consider major changes to the architecture of the powertrain.

While many are investigating how alternative fuels such as natural gas (NG) and electrification may help to meet such targets in future, Colorado-headquartered supplier SuperTurbo believes its technology by the same name can revamp the internal combustion engine (ICE) with very little …