Strong and stable: HD sector continues to build on ABS

Braking control systems in the truck sector are at the heart of what keeps 16-wheelers safe on the road – and suppliers are working hard to keep pace with complexity. By Xavier Boucherat

The anti-lock braking system (ABS) is among the most important developments in the history of vehicle safety. That’s according to Mark Melletat, Director of Field Operations at Meritor WABCO Vehicle Control Systems. As he explains, the company has been involved in the development and manufacturing of ABS for over 25 years. Specifically, Meritor WABCO (MW) works in the commercial vehicle segment, with most its business serving the heavy-duty tractor-trailer class, where the adoption of safety technology has been particularly prevalent….