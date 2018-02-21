Strong, light and easily-joined – steel still best choice for seating

Steel remains the favoured material for seating suppliers like Faurecia, who rely on its high strength, ease-of-use and lightweighting possibilities to keep passengers safe. By Xavier Boucherat

Seating system manufacturers have their work cut out for them. Like much of the automotive industry, they have had to respond to a plethora of trends when serving their customers, including safety, lightweighting and the demand for comfort and convenience features. This has pushed suppliers such as Faurecia to pay very close attention to their steels of choice, and work closer with the materials industry to deliver OEMs the goods for such a safety-critical component – much like the body of a car, a seat frame must be able to…