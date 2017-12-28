South America’s versatile markets show more promise for 2018

Brazil continues to dominate South America’s automotive industry, but its surrounding markets are offering OEMs increasing opportunities, writes KPMG’s Brazil Head of Automotive, Ricardo Bacellar

South America is large and heterogeneous. Over recent years, there has been a great deal of instability in the region, both political and economic, but some countries have shown decent growth rates, and have introduced sensible recovery measures. Others, however, are facing greater difficulties. Venezuela is a case in point: it has been buffeted by soaring inflation and political conflict….