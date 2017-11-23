South Africa to emerge as centre of safety expertise

#SaferCarsForAfrica marks the start of tackling a serious problem but is it enough to effect a cultural step change in attitudes towards safety? By Megan Lampinen

Independent crash test assessment has come to South Africa, albeit via a small pilot initiative with an uncertain future. The Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) and AA South Africa have teamed up to launch #SaferCarsForAfrica, inspired by the previous #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. The launch was marked by with the publication of the first crash test results. There are not yet any plans for an Africa NCAP and further crash tests depend on funding, but it does mark the start of addressing a serious problem in a pivotal part of the world….