Sound, noise and the challenges of EMC in connected cars

From music and voices to electromagnetic interference - there’s in-car audio that you want, and in-vehicle noise that you don’t, writes Daniel Shwartzberg

Cars are notoriously noisy environments – and we are not talking about the kids playing in the back, or the conference calls, or the blaring radio. The issue is the widespread electromagnetic interference in the automotive environment – multiple electronic devices placed next to each other, affecting and being affected by each other’s emissions. Add to that external elements, such as cell phones and nearby cellular antennae, power lines, and more, and noise becomes a serious issue for connectivity in our cars….