Smart factory success demands commitment, not dabbling

Automotive players are enthusiastic about smart factories, but have their investments lead to tangible success? Megan Lampinen investigates

The digital revolution is gaining momentum in the automotive industry, but not necessarily in the areas that everyone expected. Recent research from Capgemini suggests that smart manufacturing can offer some of the most significant return on investment. In fact, the consultancy forecasts that the global automotive industry could gain US$160bn through smart factory adoption by 2023 onwards….