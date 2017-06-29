Simulator advances promise more streamlined development

AB Dynamics speaks to Megan Lampinen about the demand for greater simulator capability as OEMs and suppliers seek to shorten development times and cut costs

Developing today’s highly complex vehicles involves a rigorous design and development process. The proliferation of new models all featuring a host of new in-vehicle systems and functionalities puts serious pressure on OEM budgets and development schedules. In this environment, vehicle simulators can make a big difference, providing engineers with the same sort of physical experience of driving a vehicle but in the repeatable environment of a laboratory….