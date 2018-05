A handful of key investors want to see more independent representation on the Volkswagen Group supervisory board in light of the emissions scandal fallout. By Megan Lampinen

The diesel scandal and the supervisory board’s effectiveness remain under scrutiny as Volkswagen Group kicked off its 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM). While management were keen to emphasise the progress over the past 12 months, the concerns expressed by shareholders in this year’s meeting closely mirrored those from last year….