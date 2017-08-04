Semi-autonomous truck tech needs regulatory thumbs up

Michael Nash looks at the current regulations governing certain driver assistance features in the commercial vehicle sector

Regulations for safety technologies in the automotive industry are a tricky subject. Depending on where you are in the world, rules can vary drastically and safety measures that may be mandatory and widespread in other countries, such as airbags, are non-existent in others.

In certain countries, the safety regulations are more advanced for commercial vehicles (CVs) than for passenger cars. To further build on this, experts believe that authorities need to consider constructing policy for semi-autonomous driving technology, enabling the widespread deployment of concepts such as platooning….