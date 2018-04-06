Security must be ‘designed in from the beginning’ for connected features

Connected automotive systems have presented a new opportunity for hackers; through the introduction of malicious code, hostile attackers have the potential to gain physical control of vehicles, and to override critical safety features in advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technologies. Security issues could quickly become safety issues, and it’s time for the industry to consider the two on equal footing….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing