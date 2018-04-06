Security must be ‘designed in from the beginning’ for connected features

Preventative measures must take priority over post-attack solutions in connected vehicles, say auto security experts. By Celeste Dooley

Connected automotive systems have presented a new opportunity for hackers; through the introduction of malicious code, hostile attackers have the potential to gain physical control of vehicles, and to override critical safety features in advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technologies. Security issues could quickly become safety issues, and it’s time for the industry to consider the two on equal footing….