Scalpels, not sledgehammers, for clean air strategies

Considering the massive difference between the best and worst diesels on the market, are blanket bans harmful to air quality? Megan Lampinen investigates the alternatives

As cities mull diesel bans they risk losing out on what could prove a pivotal contribution to clean air targets. Since tighter vehicle test procedures kicked in across Europe, the real-world emissions levels from new diesel vehicles have dropped dramatically. Independent testing specialist Emissions Analytics believes that greater transparency on the real driving emissions (RDE) figures could steer shoppers – and policy makers – in a new direction….