What is said vs what is meant: digital assistants awaken

Nuance's Arnd Weil, Senior Vice President and General Manager, speaks to Megan Lampinen about the potential capabilities of a deeply integrated and intelligent automotive assistant

Interest in digital assistants – both in the home and on personal devices – is growing, and it’s little surprise that car manufacturers are keen to leverage this technology as well. Today’s innovators are now incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into their systems to provide an intuitive and seamless experience for drivers and passengers. OEMs are exploring the use of sophisticated language and behavioural recognition solutions, making the driving experience not only more convenient but also safer.

Nuance is positioning itself at the vanguard of the in-car digital assistant and recently showed off its latest developments at an exclusive forum in Italy. Automotive World caught up with Arnd Weil, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Nuance Automotive, to hear more about the Innovation Showcase…