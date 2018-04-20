Safety system success is more than uptake, it’s also use and understanding

Bosch speaks to Megan Lampinen about the factors impacting the adoption and effective use of driver assistance systems

European vehicle registration statistics show a significant increase in new vehicles with various forms of electronic driver assistance systems. Parking and lane assist features as well as advanced emergency braking (AEB) systems are particularly popular. In France, for instance, 67% of new passenger cars sold in 2016 contained park assist systems, according to Bosch research. Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands were only a few percentage points behind. The sales figures clearly suggest things are moving in the right direction, but there is more to success than that….