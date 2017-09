Safety attitudes and technology have both come a long way since Euro NCAP launched 20 years ago. Megan Lampinen takes a closer look at its impact

Vehicle safety has come a long way in the past 20 years, driven by a combination of changing attitudes and technological development. September marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of Euro NCAP, shining a spotlight on the dramatically different world of today’s crash safety programme compared to what it was in 1997….