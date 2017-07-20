Safety oversight vs innovation debate rages as US advances autonomous legislation

The US is keen to position itself at the fore of autonomous vehicle development, but is its rush at the expense of road user safety? By Megan Lampinen

The US is moving ahead with new federal legislation designed to spur the arrival of autonomous vehicles, citing promised improvements in road safety. However, industry reaction to the development has been mixed. While some players welcome it as a practical balance of safety and innovation, others warn that it represents a hasty rush to market and leaves dangerous safety gaps….