Safety oversight vs innovation debate rages as US advances autonomous legislation

The US is moving ahead with new federal legislation designed to spur the arrival of autonomous vehicles, citing promised improvements in road safety. However, industry reaction to the development has been mixed. While some players welcome it as a practical balance of safety and innovation, others warn that it represents a hasty rush to market and leaves dangerous safety gaps….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing