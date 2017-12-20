Safety impact: cyber security becomes the new seat belt

Automotive safety advances come in countless forms, from protecting occupants in a crash to preventing collisions in the first place. With connected cars, the safety focus widens to include cyber security and defence against malicious hacking. In terms of potential safety impact, some industry watchers are suggesting that cyber security has become the new seat belt….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing