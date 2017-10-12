Russian LV sales rebound as Europe’s problem child grows up

While headlines over the last five years or so would suggest otherwise, Russia has the potential to be Europe’s largest new vehicle market. However, fallout from the last financial crisis had a staggering impact on the Russian economy and thus consumer spending power, and coincided with plummeting oil prices. A combination of factors led to a dramatic fall in new vehicle sales, and further tainted any prospect for short-term recovery….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing