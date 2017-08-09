Home > Analysis > Rising computing power leads to sophisticated simulation techniques

Rising computing power leads to sophisticated simulation techniques

August 9, 2017

Michael Nash talks to Altair’s Richard Yen about simulation tools and how they can illustrate various different material characteristics

Vehicle lightweighting is not just about shedding weight. A whole host of different factors need to be taken into account, such as crashworthiness, durability and noise vibration harshness (NVH). This presents a challenge for companies that provide simulation tools, but one that is achievable with the high computing power of new systems….

