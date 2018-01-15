Research vehicle outlines real-world benefits of deep learning

Autoliv recently showcased its Learning Intelligent Vehicle, which relies heavily on artificial intelligence. Michael Nash takes a closer look

At CES 2018, Autoliv revealed its Learning Intelligent Vehicle (LIV) 2.0 – a concept brimming with a range of safety and convenience technologies. It follows on from the first LIV, which Automotive World experienced first hand at CES 2017. The supplier hopes that the new demonstration vehicle will allow it to gather vital information on how people respond to a variety of semi-autonomous driving features….