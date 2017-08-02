Research challenge a ‘call-to-arms’ for next-gen ADAS development

A wider dataset that is unique to different locations around the world could help enhance ADAS functionality. By Michael Nash

Monetising the vast amounts of data that are being produced by connected cars is a head-scratcher. Many companies are coming up with new services or platforms that take advantage of the data, packaging it in a way that is beneficial to consumers.

This data can also be used to make cars safer. Some of today’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are reliant on vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication technology, obtaining data from cars that are nearby in order to react accordingly. However, the reliability and robustness of these ADAS could be significantly improved by widening the dataset and using artificial intelligence (AI) to adapt to specific locations around the world….