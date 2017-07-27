Renewable gas and range extenders show great promise for logistics

UPS aims to incorporate alternative powertrain technology in a quarter of all new vehicles bought by 2020 – no mean feat for the world’s largest delivery company. By Xavier Boucherat

As the world’s largest delivery company, UPS is all too aware of the expectations, both from the market and society, to lead the logistics sector into a less carbon-intensive future. That’s according to Peter Harris, UPS’s Director of Sustainability in Europe, who says that reducing greenhouse gas and urban emissions are now at the top of the company’s priorities. Alternative powertrain technologies, he says, will prove vital in meeting ambitious targets….