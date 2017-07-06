Renault Trucks targets further fuel savings with new test project

Michael Nash talks to Renault Trucks about the OEM's new Falcon project

R&D in the commercial vehicle (CV) sector is a complex and ever-changing area. There are now several common ways to test and develop new technologies.

For example, OEMs spend vast sums on teams of experts charged solely with developing simulations on dedicated computer programmes. These can give a very realistic indication of how small design tweaks can change the performance of certain components in different weather conditions, or during different drive cycles….