From reduced productivity to fewer drivers, ELD impact kicks in early

It has only been one month since the official deadline for ELD compliance in the US but already most carriers are feeling the impact, writes Megan Lampinen

New requirements for electronic logging device (ELD) use in the US only kicked in one month ago but they are already impacting the transport industry. ELDs automatically track a truck driver’s hours, preventing any possibility of false reporting for hours-of-service (HOS) requirements. The aim is to improve driver safety and reduce paperwork, but it comes with a host of industry side-effects. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) set the official deadline for ELD compliance at 18 December for most carriers….