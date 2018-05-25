Ramping up the pressure: why OEMs are turning to aluminium castings

High-pressure castings offer OEMs reduced cost, weight and complexity. Magna has increased capabilities worldwide, and predicts applications for the mass-market segment. By Xavier Boucherat

In May 2018, Cosma, Magna International’s chassis and body subsidiary, opened its new aluminium casting facility in Telford, UK. The 225,000 square foot facility will supply structural castings to Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), an OEM known for its aluminium-intensive designs. With JLR executives on site to mark the launch of the factory, it was clear that this operation will form an important part of the OEM’s supply chain.

The facility will house…