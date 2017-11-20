The race is on to deliver active steering to HD trucking

Steering technology supplier Nexteer Automotive is dipping its toes into the commercial vehicle (CV) market. In August 2017, the company announced it was partnering with truck technology supplier WABCO to develop active steering systems for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. This follows WABCO’s acquisition of Sheppard, a CV power-steering technology supplier, which was completed in September 2017. The partnership comes as part of WABCO’s drive to integrate the technologies fundamental to autonomous driving for trucks, including lateral and longitudinal control, and other advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing