Is there a psychologist in the house? If not, there should be

Megan Lampinen examines the pivotal contributions of psychologists to vehicle design and road safety. With the rapidly changing in-car environment, their importance will only increase

Engineers may receive most of the credit for successful vehicle design, but the psychologists behind the scenes are playing an increasingly critical role. They are employed by companies and agencies across the automotive spectrum to better understand how humans interact with vehicles and the environment. With the arrival of increasingly automated technology, this is changing rapidly….