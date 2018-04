Compact factories, exoskeletons and augmented reality are just some of the developments that could soon characterise manufacturing for Europe’s second largest OEM. By Xavier Boucherat

The acquisition of Opel/Vauxhall by PSA Group in 2017 made the French OEM Europe’s second-largest car manufacturer. The move saw PSA take responsibility for 37,000 employees working across ten factories, including vehicle assembly and powertrain production sites….