PSA trial furthers AImotive’s autonomous ambitions

Automotive players are pouring billions of dollars of investment into autonomous driving and the artificial intelligence (AI) that underpins it. However, developments are advancing at such a pace that many could struggle to keep up. AImotive, a company specialising in autonomous drive technology, expects to see some of today’s big name players fall by the wayside.
“Ten years from now only a few companies will remain that can handle this complex project. That’s because of the many different technological requirements involved,” explained company Chief Executive Laszlo Kishonti. “I’m not sure that all OEMs will be able to do this.”…
