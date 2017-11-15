PSA offers much longer leash for Opel’s global ambitions

No longer restricted by GM's global network of brands and subsidiaries, Opel is now laying plans for an overseas offensive. Where will it go first? By Megan Lampinen

Opel’s new business strategy calls for a ambitious doubling of sales outside of Europe by 2020. No easy feat for a three-year deadline. By the middle of the next decade it wants sales outside of Europe to account for more than 10% of annual volumes. This means expanding sales in the 15 export markets in which it already plays in Asia, Africa and South America, as well as entering new markets. More than 20 of them, according to Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller….