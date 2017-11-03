Production constraints push Tesla to record quarterly loss

When does a US$671m quarterly loss and serious production bottlenecks prompt talk about becoming the largest car manufacturer in the world? When you are Elon Musk, writes Megan Lampinen

Tesla’s struggles with ‘production hell’ may have thrown off all manufacturing and delivery targets but that hasn’t deterred management’s optimism in the slightest. In fact, the latest earnings call, delving into the latest US$671m quarterly loss became a platform for Elon Musk and his team to reiterate the company’s unprecedented growth trajectory….