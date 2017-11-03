Production constraints push Tesla to record quarterly loss

Tesla’s struggles with ‘production hell’ may have thrown off all manufacturing and delivery targets but that hasn’t deterred management’s optimism in the slightest. In fact, the latest earnings call, delving into the latest US$671m quarterly loss became a platform for Elon Musk and his team to reiterate the company’s unprecedented growth trajectory….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing