More than a pretty face: paint and coatings evolve in functionality and significance

A vehicle exterior is much more than just a pretty coating. Paint alone can reflect the wider sociological trends shaping consumer preferences and behaviours. It can also serve a practical function, such as managing vehicle temperature or making it easier to clean the vehicle. At PPG, predicting these pivotal trends and future functionalities is all in a day’s work….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing