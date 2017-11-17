Home > Analysis > More than a pretty face: paint and coatings evolve in functionality and significance

More than a pretty face: paint and coatings evolve in functionality and significance

November 17, 2017

Megan Lampinen speaks to PPG's Reiner Mueller-Koerber about the wider trends influencing exterior coatings

A vehicle exterior is much more than just a pretty coating. Paint alone can reflect the wider sociological trends shaping consumer preferences and behaviours. It can also serve a practical function, such as managing vehicle temperature or making it easier to clean the vehicle. At PPG, predicting these pivotal trends and future functionalities is all in a day’s work….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017