More than a pretty face: paint and coatings evolve in functionality and significance

Megan Lampinen speaks to PPG's Reiner Mueller-Koerber about the wider trends influencing exterior coatings

A vehicle exterior is much more than just a pretty coating. Paint alone can reflect the wider sociological trends shaping consumer preferences and behaviours. It can also serve a practical function, such as managing vehicle temperature or making it easier to clean the vehicle. At PPG, predicting these pivotal trends and future functionalities is all in a day’s work….