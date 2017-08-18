The pressure’s off: collective sigh as auto industry loses direct line to Trump

A seat on the President's Forum offered the auto industry an opportunity to influence policy but it quickly became a distraction following controversial policies. By Megan Lampinen

The dissolution of President Donald Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum takes away a platform for automotive manufacturers to express their views on important economic policy. It also spares them any awkwardness that could have resulted following the contentious handling of a riot between far right white nationalists and counter protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia….