Power grids prepare for potential EV surge

OEMs, utility companies and consumers need to work proactively to ensure electricity grids can handle the demands of widespread charging. By Freddie Holmes

The subject of how electric vehicles (EVs) may affect grid infrastructure has come and gone, with sales volumes of EVs falling short of initial expectations for the most part. However, thanks to renewed interest in vehicle emissions triggered by the VW diesel scandal in 2015, and increasingly serious-looking attempts by city and national governments to restrict or ban internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, the topic of electrification has made it firmly into the mainstream. Add to that improved EV offerings, and EV sales are slowly…