Political and economic stability – it’s what investors in Africa want, says supplier

Compared to other regions in North Africa, Morocco’s political and economic stability has proven a useful attribute for attracting foreign investment. By Freddie Holmes

Morocco has become a popular destination for automotive manufacturers in recent years, due in part to its favourable location for global exports, but also the relative stability of the domestic market. Government incentives have created an attractive proposition for those looking to gain access to the wider African market, and many suppliers have taken advantage of free trade areas to set up shop on Moroccan shores. …