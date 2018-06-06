At what point do rising gasoline prices impact buying behaviour?

SUVs and pick-ups not only account for a significant proportion of US volumes but they also offer the biggest profits. Much is at stake if rising fuel prices slow demand, writes Megan Lampinen

Demand for SUVs, crossovers and pick-ups continue to power the US light vehicle market, but what happens if gasoline prices keep rising? At the moment the national average stands at US$2.94/gallon, with some states paying as much as US$3.73/gallon. This is the highest average in four years. In April, the US Energy Information Administration issued a report predicting summer prices of US$2.74/gallon, which is 26 cents higher than the same time last year….