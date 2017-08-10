Players scramble for position as last mile delivery boom kicks off

There are two types of companies - those that are in the final mile delivery business and those that will eventually be. Wabash is keen to ensure it has a leading position. By Megan Lampinen

E-commerce promises to redefine the transport logistics segment, bringing with it a hefty reliance on last mile delivery. For many industry players this change could prove a threat to their current business model. At the FTR’s latest State of Freight conference in June, ‘ongoing changes due to e-commerce’ was flagged as one of the biggest causes of concern for attendees – more so than the rise of autonomous vehicles and almost as worrying as the potential for capacity shortages. For others, the rise of online shopping is proving a golden growth opportunity….