Play as a team when developing new wheels, says SEAT

The design of something as integral as the wheel requires close collaboration between designers, engineers, purchasing departments and even importers, SEAT tells Freddie Holmes

The wheel is not something that can be designed as an afterthought and simply stuck on to a finished car; it is an integral part to the overall design philosophy and can be a make-or-break component.

That’s the view from SEAT’s wheel and chassis experts from within its Catalan headquarters, who spoke to Automotive World about the need to work as a team throughout the development process: from initial sketches and interim testing, to the launch of the final vehicle….