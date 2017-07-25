Home > Analysis > Plastics and composites to enable ‘radical vehicle designs’

Plastics and composites to enable ‘radical vehicle designs’

July 25, 2017

The shape of cars in the future could be completely different to those on the roads today, and plastics may play a key role. By Michael Nash

There have been some striking concept cars unveiled over the last couple of years. With the advent of autonomous driving technology and connected car systems, designers are pushing the boundaries and breaking norms.

To produce these innovative new designs, OEMs may need to take advantage of flexible materials like plastics and composites….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017