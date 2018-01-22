Pick-up wars hone in on material mix and in-cab tech

Megan Lampinen takes a closer look at the fiercely competitive US pick-up segment and the latest developments coming out of Detroit

Pick-ups played a starring role at this year’s North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), where the top brands unveiled pivotal new models. The segment is a hot one – full-size pick-ups accounted for 13.9% of the US market in 2017 and new models could drive demand even higher this year. Standing out from the crowd and making conquests among a highly loyal consumer demographic is no easy feat, but the game is on….