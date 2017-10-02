Pick-ups could prove pivotal to PSA’s global ambitions

PSA has confirmed plans for a second pick-up model, aimed specifically at China and other markets outside of Europe. By Megan Lampinen

PSA is tapping the pick-up segment in its efforts to bolster sales outside of Europe and in China in particular.

In June it announced an extended collaboration with Changan, including plans to launch one new DS model in China every year starting in 2018. At the time the partners also teased plans for a new pick-up model, details of which have now emerged. The model will play in the one-tonne segment and be built at Changan’s Ding Zhou plant. It will initially be offered to customers in China and other unspecified ‘overseas markets’….