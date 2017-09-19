OTA evolution: if it’s not metal or rubber, it’s a candidate

Harman speaks to Megan Lampinen about the tremendous potential for OTA technology in the automotive segment

Over-the-air (OTA) update capability for vehicles has been developing rapidly over the past few years. More brands are starting to offer the technology and more use cases are emerging, opening up numerous new opportunities for customer engagement as well as competitive advantage.

“Three years ago the whole notion of OTA in automotive started from the luxury brands. They were the ones leading it,” commented Oren Betzaleli, Vice President and General Manager of Harman International, “Nowadays we see this spreading down the chain into more basic models.”…