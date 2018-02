OTA capability is only as good as its safety net

The failure of the latest Uconnect update has highlighted the need for a safety net with OTA systems, writes Megan Lampinen

Over-the-air (OTA) updates offer an easy way to fix software bugs and introduce new features for in-car systems. When they work correctly they can help keep systems up to date and save the hassle of a dealership visit. When they don’t, they can paralyse key vehicle functions….